Brokerages Set $33.00 Target Price for CBTX Inc (CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,865. CBTX has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $987.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. CBTX had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.
