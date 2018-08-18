Brokerages Set $33.00 Target Price for CBTX Inc (CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CBTX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CBTX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 77.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 496,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 216,435 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 102.4% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,865. CBTX has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $987.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. CBTX had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.