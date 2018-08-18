Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (OMER) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.73). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Omeros and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In related news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $877,987.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,294,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth $8,513,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Omeros by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

