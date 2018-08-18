Brokerages Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to announce $635.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $614.80 million. Mallinckrodt reported sales of $793.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. 3,172,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

