Brokerages Expect Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) to post sales of $24.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Express Scripts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.53 billion and the highest is $25.16 billion. Express Scripts posted sales of $24.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express Scripts will report full year sales of $100.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.82 billion to $101.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $99.76 billion to $106.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Express Scripts.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Express Scripts by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Express Scripts by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Express Scripts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 794,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Express Scripts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 108,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. 2,779,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,730. Express Scripts has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

