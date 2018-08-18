Brokerages Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider William Eric Fuller bought 296,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William White bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $314,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,008,815 shares of company stock valued at $15,189,424 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,449,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,943,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,625. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

