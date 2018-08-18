Brokerages Anticipate STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to post sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.53 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,538,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $19.47 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.