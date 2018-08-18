Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NYSE FBHS opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

