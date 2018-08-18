Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.31). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATXI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.35. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

