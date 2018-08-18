Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group Inc (MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. 4,818,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

