Britvic (BVIC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.48) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.67) to GBX 945 ($12.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Shore Capital upgraded Britvic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.10) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 854.27 ($10.90).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 787 ($10.04) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 633.50 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 839 ($10.70).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

