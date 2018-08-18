BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $128.35 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,530 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $128,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

