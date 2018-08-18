BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Insider Purchases £123.60 in Stock

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) insider Alan Davy bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,120 ($52.56) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($157.67).

Alan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Alan Davy bought 39 shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($50.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,533.09 ($1,955.72).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 4,203 ($53.62) on Friday. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($51.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($71.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.62) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($66.33) target price on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,185 ($66.14) target price on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,206.25 ($66.41).

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

