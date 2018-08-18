Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,037 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 391,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,674,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,019,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.89 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

