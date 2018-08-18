Brinker International (EAT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brinker International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.37 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 980,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,272. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.93 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Brinker International news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Brinker International by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brinker International by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brinker International by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

