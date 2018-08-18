Brightworth Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Brightworth trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

BAC stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

