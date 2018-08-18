Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.69.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.