Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stock

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,214,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,740.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,255,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,833 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

