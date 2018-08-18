Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,214,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,740.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,255,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,833 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply