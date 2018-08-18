Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 52,871 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 883.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,629,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,555 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 537,783 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,620,000 after acquiring an additional 492,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 386,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.96 and a 1-year high of $151.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

