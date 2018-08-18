Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,582,000 after purchasing an additional 203,368 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,347,000 after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,180,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $219.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.02 and a twelve month high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

