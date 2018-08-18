Boxlight (BOXL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media stories about Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boxlight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7809119935821 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOXL. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 price target on shares of Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

BOXL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,559. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

