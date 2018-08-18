Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $182,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,735.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,685. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCC opened at $45.80 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

