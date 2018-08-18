Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 6366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,773,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $186,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,481. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 197,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.