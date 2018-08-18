Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 6366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.
The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,773,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $186,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,481. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 197,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.
