Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Boston Properties worth $203,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

NYSE BXP opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

