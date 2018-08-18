Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.77.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,407,000 after acquiring an additional 169,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after acquiring an additional 356,355 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,127,000 after acquiring an additional 715,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,636,000 after acquiring an additional 443,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

