Boston Partners Sells 3,340,540 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of DowDuPont worth $118,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DowDuPont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in DowDuPont by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 253,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,015,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in DowDuPont by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DWDP. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

NYSE DWDP opened at $67.79 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

