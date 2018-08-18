Boston Partners Raises Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.75% of USA Truck worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 197.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 240,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 45.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 43.9% in the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $188.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. USA Truck had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

