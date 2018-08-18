Boston Partners Has $5.84 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Boston Partners cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,869 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.23% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $444,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,891 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,159. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $513.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

