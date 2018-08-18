BOK Financial (BOKF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Further, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two out of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and loan growth, partially offset by rise in costs. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continued expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth further. Recently, BOK Financial strengthening its foothold in Colorado and Arizona, announced the merger with Denver-based CoBiz Financial. Though consistently mounting costs remain a near-term headwind, lower tax rate and rising interest rates will provide support to the company's financials.”

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Hovde Group increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised BOK Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.50 to $112.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.85.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 94,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,289. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $133,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 89.7% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BOK Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BOK Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.