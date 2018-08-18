Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) CEO Sells $614,029.68 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $614,029.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,481 shares in the company, valued at $18,776,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $1,845,095.00.

On Friday, July 13th, David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $470,835.42.

On Monday, July 16th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,394,680.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $468,455.46.

On Thursday, June 14th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $1,415,505.00.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Boingo Wireless Inc has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

