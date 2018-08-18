Boeing (BA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday, 247wallst.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boeing to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.78.

Shares of BA stock opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing has a 52-week low of $234.29 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

