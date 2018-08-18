BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,972 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AAT stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $41.69.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $85.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.25%. research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.12 per share, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,437 shares of company stock worth $1,328,414. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

