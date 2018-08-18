BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,493 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NCR were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at $202,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at $2,228,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of NCR by 21.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NCR by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $27.68 on Friday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

