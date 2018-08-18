BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,493 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $264,119.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $7,103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,019 shares of company stock worth $15,324,078 over the last three months. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.