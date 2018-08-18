Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BSL stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

