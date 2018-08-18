Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Bitcore has a market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $285,685.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00019628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and QBTC. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,529.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.19 or 0.04790033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.55 or 0.08968962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00906076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.01578559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00214436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.02298184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00303944 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,131,940 coins and its circulating supply is 15,677,713 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

