Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Cap of $23.02 Million (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $7,498.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00019776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.02214906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00288679 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00068232 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00308083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00146610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

