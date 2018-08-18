BitBay (BAY) Achieves Market Cap of $18.15 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. BitBay has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $31,503.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004472 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

