Bitauto (BITA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup lowered shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BITA. Macquarie lowered shares of Bitauto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bitauto from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Bitauto from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE BITA opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.11.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

