Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.54.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.