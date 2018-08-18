BIOLASE Inc (BIOL) CFO John R. Beaver Purchases 25,000 Shares

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) CFO John R. Beaver acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIOL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BIOLASE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

