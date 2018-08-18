Biocept (BIOC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Westpark Capital downgraded Biocept from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

BIOC stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75. Biocept has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $44.10.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 445.14% and a negative net margin of 561.47%. analysts expect that Biocept will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.