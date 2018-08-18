Bilfinger (GBF) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($39.20) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cfra set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.06 ($47.80).

GBF stock opened at €40.12 ($45.59) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €32.89 ($37.38) and a 1 year high of €41.14 ($46.75).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

