Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.