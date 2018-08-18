BidaskClub Upgrades Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Strong-Buy

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.
PCYO stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.
