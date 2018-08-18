BidaskClub Upgrades Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Strong-Buy

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

PCYO stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 744,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.

