BidaskClub Upgrades Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. 1,329,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,233. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 889.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 463,092 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,994,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

