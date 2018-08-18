BidaskClub Upgrades Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 13,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555. The company has a market cap of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers Capital Bank has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $57.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFKT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 2,692.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers Capital Bank
Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.
