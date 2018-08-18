BidaskClub Upgrades Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Farmers Capital Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 13,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555. The company has a market cap of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers Capital Bank has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $57.95.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.04%. research analysts forecast that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFKT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 2,692.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Capital Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.