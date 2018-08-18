BidaskClub Lowers Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Hold

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,342. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 839.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 52.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

