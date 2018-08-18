BidaskClub Downgrades SSR Mining (SSRM) to Sell

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SSRM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 10.40.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,948,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,508,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 169,963 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,978,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 961,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,811,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

