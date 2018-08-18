BidaskClub Downgrades Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Hold

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $245.70 on Friday. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

