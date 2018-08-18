BGC Partners (BGCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BGCP stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.01. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director William J. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BGC Partners by 149.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 65.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,079,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,030 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in BGC Partners by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,912,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,755,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BGC Partners by 248.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

